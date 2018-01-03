Crews battle house fire in Warsaw

The fuel tax could soon be going up in the Show Me State.More >>
Two major manufacturing plants in Hannibal will soon be vacant but city officials are making sure the buildings don't sit empty for long.More >>
We've reported about a rash of house fires lately, but Quincy firefighters say they saw a 40% drop this holiday compared to last year.More >>
Fewer people died on Iowa roads last year, but authorities say more needs to be done to stress safety for drivers out on the roads.More >>
The new year is expected to bring the highest gas prices in four years.More >>
Both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are now over $400 million, and people in the Tri-states are hoping they're the next millionaire.More >>
The city of Keokuk is considering getting rid of the runoff election system.More >>
Illini West Superintendent Kim Schilson said the school is offering help to staff and students struggling to deal with the shooting death of a 2017 graduate.More >>
The McDonough District Hospital is making it easier for patients to get 24 access to a doctor.More >>
