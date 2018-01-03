Crews battle house fire in Warsaw

The glow of fire inside a home off Mulberry Street in Warsaw, Illinois.

Flames damage a window and spread inside this home on Mulberry Street in Warsaw, Illinois.

Firefighters say they arrived to a fully involved fire on Mulberry Street in Warsaw, Illinois

Flames spread through a Warsaw, Illinois home. Fire officials consider it a total loss.

The Warsaw Fire Department was called out to a house fire just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Mulberry Street.

Crews say the house was fully engulfed when they arrived on scene.

Along with battling the fire, firefighters also battled frigid temperatures that led to their equipment freezing up, limiting their water supply.

Everyone made it out of the home safely but fire officials say the home is considered a total loss.