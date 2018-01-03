Crews battle house fire in Warsaw - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Crews battle house fire in Warsaw

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
WARSAW, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Warsaw Fire Department was called out to a house fire just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Mulberry Street. 

Crews say the house was fully engulfed when they arrived on scene. 

Along with battling the fire, firefighters also battled frigid temperatures that led to their equipment freezing up, limiting their water supply. 

Everyone made it out of the home safely but fire officials say the home is considered a total loss. 

