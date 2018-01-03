QFD fire awareness campaign wraps up

We've reported about a rash of house fires lately, but Quincy firefighters say they saw a 40% drop this holiday compared to last year.

The fire department says it responded to five residential fires in the 2017 holiday season. For each one, they changed a red light bulb to a white one outside Quincy fire stations--part of the "Keep the Wreaths Red" campaign which ended Wednesday.

Firefighter Michael Dade cautions that even though the awareness campaign is over, you should still be cautious when it comes to fire safety over the winter months.