Fuel tax hike proposed in the Show Me State

Officials say the fuel tax increase would bring in an estimated $430 million annually.

If passed by lawmakers, the tax hike would still need public approval through a statewide vote.

The fuel tax could soon be going up in the Show Me State.

The proposed fuel tax increase would go towards improvement of roads and bridges.

The Missouri Department of Transportation building along US 61 in Hannibal.

A panel set up by Missouri lawmakers wants voters to raise the state's gasoline tax by a dime per gallon to help pay for road and bridge work throughout the state.

Engineers with the Missouri Department of Transportation say that money could go a long way.

"We would be able to address a lot of needs in maintaining our system," said Kevin James, assistant district engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation Northeast District. "In this part of the state there's a lot of safety improvements that are out there that are needed, as well as projects that increase economic development potential."

