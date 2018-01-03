Fuel tax hike proposed in the Show Me State - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fuel tax hike proposed in the Show Me State

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The fuel tax could soon be going up in the Show Me State.

A panel set up by Missouri lawmakers wants voters to raise the state's gasoline tax by a dime per gallon to help pay for road and bridge work throughout the state. 

Officials say the fuel tax increase would bring in an estimated $430-million annually. 

Engineers with the Missouri Department of Transportation say that money could go a long way. 

"We would be able to address a lot of needs in maintaining our system," said Kevin James, assistant district engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation Northeast District. "In this part of the state there's a lot of safety improvements that are out there that are needed, as well as projects that increase economic development potential."

If passed by lawmakers, the tax hike would still need public approval through a statewide vote. 
 

