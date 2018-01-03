How to get your finances under control for the new year - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

How to get your finances under control for the new year

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The beginning of a new year means it's time to set goals and make plans and for a lot of us that means getting our finances in order. 

Local wealth advisers say goals are best when they're specific. 

If you're wanting to save more, look at your 401k and maximize your employer-match funds so you're not leaving any money on the table. Wealth advisers also recommend getting out of debt, especially with interest rates rising. 

"Take a look at the credit cards that you have, put them in groups and the ones that are the smallest hit those first," said Craig Moncey, wealth adviser for Investment Planner Inc. "The feeling of paying off that credit card and being able to tear it up is amazing, even if it was only a couple hundred bucks."

Moncey also suggests saving for an emergency fund. Take a reasonable amount from your paycheck each month and set it aside to use in case of a family emergency. 
 

