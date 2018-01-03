Officials discuss future of Buckhorn and ContiTech buildings - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Officials discuss future of Buckhorn and ContiTech buildings

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Two major manufacturing plants in Hannibal will soon be vacant but city officials are making sure the buildings don't sit empty for long.

Buckhorn Manufacturing is now shut down. They stopped operations at the end of last year leaving more than 100 jobs up in the air.

Just down the road from Buckhorn is ContiTech, also known as Cosmoflex. ContiTech is set to close down later this year, eliminating almost 50 jobs. 

So now the big question is, what's going to happen to these buildings and will new businesses take over?

"These two buildings will market very well," said George Walley, executive director of the Northeast Missouri Economic Development Council. "They're well located; close to the four-lane highway. They're good buildings that have been in active production and they're in good shape."

Walley says he's already fielding inquiries from other businesses looking for sites and buildings.  However, Walley says since both of the buildings are privately owned, he has to wait until they give him the green light to begin marketing them. 

