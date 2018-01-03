Quincy Police Department looking for more minority officers

There's a renewed push to create more diversity at the Quincy Police Department as testing for new applicants is about to get underway.

The Quincy Police Department only has three minority officers on the force. The chief says it's not by choice. When officer Kenyell Bailey started with the department 23 years ago, she says two other African American officers were on the staff.

"Since they retired, it's just been me for the last 15 years or so," Bailey said.

Chief Rob Copley wants that to change to reflect diversity in the community.

"There is still going to be a part of our community that looks at an officer as you're different than me," Copley said. "You're white. I'm black. You're male. I'm female."

The department held a meeting Wednesday detailing the application and testing necessary to become an officer with QPD. One of those in attendance says he wants to be an officer to impact the community.

"I kind of know how to communicate with the younger kids and help them out to keep them on the straight and narrow," Jarius Bell said. "So hopefully my words can resonate with them and make them better."

While Bailey would like to see more diversity, her biggest desire is getting the best people on the force.

"It doesn't have to do with seeing another black officer or any other race of officers or even any other females," Bailey said. "We've been fortunate to get a good group of kids recently who started here and doing a terrific job."

Meanwhile, Chief Copley hopes more members of the community will want a career in law enforcement.

"It's time for the community to help get the qualified applicants of all color and all races," Copley added.

Copley says part of the problem is a dramatic drop in applicants overall. He says a decade ago, QPD would get 100 applicants testing. Last year, they had 20.

Applications are available on Jan. 19th.

You'll find them on the city's website.