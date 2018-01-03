Adams County committee recommends polling location change - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Adams County committee recommends polling location change

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Voters in an Adams County polling district now have a new spot to cast their ballot after their polling location burned to the ground.

McKee Township has built a new city hall after fire destroyed it in 2015. Committee members are now recommending moving a polling location inside city hall.
County Clerk Chuck Venvertloh says it will be good for voters.

"Spring Valley independent church was kind of down off a gravel road in a hidden location," Venvertloh said. "Obviously the people from McKee would know where it was, but to go out and find it was a little difficult sometimes."

The county board is expected to approve the change to be ready for the primary election on March 20th.

