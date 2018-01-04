Wednesday's Area Scores - January 3 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Wednesday's Area Scores - January 3

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
**High School Basketball, Girls**

(Highland Tournament)
*Semifinals*
Knox County: 42
Highland: 52
Kaitlin Benson: 17 pts
Sidney Miller: 18 pts
Cougars: (9-0)

*Pool Play*
Bowling Green: 36
10) Clark County: 59
Carissa Bevans: 20 pts
KateLynn Charlton: 15 pts, 9 rebs
Indians: (11-0)
-- Highland vs. Clark County (Championship - Saturday, 6 p.m.)
-- Bowling Green vs. Knox County (Third Place - Friday, 7:30 p.m.)

*Consolation Semifinals*
Kirksville: 47
Palmyra: 60
Megan Stone: 18 pts
-- Palmyra vs. Canton (Friday, 4:30 p.m.)

(Clopton Tournament)
*Semifinals*
Silex: 26
3) Monroe City: 75
Jada Summers: 20 pts
Emilie Okenfuss: 14 pts
Panthers: (11-0)

Elsberry: 26
Clopton: 47
-- Monroe City vs. Clopton (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)

(Marceline Tournament)
Meadville: 28
South Shelby: 81
Caitlyn Poore: 23 pts

(Non-Tournament)
Keokuk: 54
9) Scotland County: 24
Michaela Davis: 18 pts

Calhoun: 44
Brown County: 49
Alexis Doyle: 15 pts

Beardstown: 48
Greenfield: 57


**High School Basketball, Boys**

North Greene: 75
Griggsville-Perry: 25
Avery Bradshaw: 9 pts

(Madison Tournament)
*Semifinals*
Community R-6: 32
Van-Far: 45
Trey Miller: 12 pts

(Marceline Tournament)
South Shelby: 52
Meadville: 72


**College Basketball, Men's**

(MEN)
Western Illinois: 50
South Dakota: 62
Kobe Webster: 19 pts
Leathernecks: (8-5, 0-1)

Culver-Stockton: 79
Clarke: 96
Mike Johnson: 34 pts
Cullen Smith: 15 pts, 18 rebs

(WOMEN)
Culver-Stockton: 50
Clarke: 58
Payton Curley: 11 pts
Wildcats: (7-6, 2-2)

John Wood: 54
Carl Sandburg: 63
Autumn Voigt: 12 pts
Madelyn Hyer: 11 pts

