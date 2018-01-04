Kroc Center serves as warming shelter

The extreme cold affects all of us, but not everyone has a place to find relief during the day.

That's why the Kroc Center is opening it's doors to those who need a place to stay warm.

Major Andy Miller with the Salvation Army said their doors are open every day for those that need to get out of the cold for a little while.

He said the building will be open for people to come and go as they please.

"Things like our game room, our Ledge is open to anybody, it's free. But part of it is to just have a place to sit down, get a load off your feet and feel warm."

Miller added if people need a place to stay overnight, they should reach out to the Salvation Army emergency shelter.

Those that use the Kroc Center said they're glad the doors are open to the less fortunate.

"It's brutal out there," said Kroc Center member Jennifer Green. "I don't mind sharing the area as I'm sure a lot of other people feel the same way here. It's a wonderful thing to do to lift up the community and just show love to people."