Steering committee formed to promote Quincy vets' home

State and city leaders announced a steering committee Thursday morning in Quincy to promote the Illinois Veterans' Home during legislative hearings next week in Chicago.

Mayor Kyle Moore said the bipartisan committee, made up of legislators, former mayors and members of the community, was formed several weeks ago to promote the positive impact the vets' home has on the community.

Moore said the home puts some of its $54 million annual budget back into the local community through local vendors and its 500 employees.

The committee's main concern is representing the home during a legislative hearing Tuesday in Chicago and push to keep the home open.

Click here to read extensive coverage of the Legionella issues at the vets' home.