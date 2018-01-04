2018 Cardinals Caravan

The Cardinals Caravan is coming to Quincy on Monday, Jan. 15.

Join current and former players at Blue Devil Gym at Baldwin Intermediate School starting at 5 p.m.

Players and alumni taking part in the event include Luke Voit, Alex Reyes, Sam Tuivailala, Dakota Hudson and Ray King. Chris Hrabe will emcee the event.

The Cardinals will again be implementing the Autograph Ticket system at each stop. The first 400 children (15 and under) through the door on the day of the event will receive a free Autograph Ticket which guarantees one autograph from each current and former player.

Due to high demand, autographs will only be available for children 15 and under.