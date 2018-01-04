Boil order issued in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Boil order issued in Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy city officials reported several customers would be under a boil order Thursday night. 

According to a news release, a water main break prompted an interruption in water service Thursday. The city stated residents from 1800 Harrison and 2019 Harrison Street were impacted by the interruption, which was expected to last until 8 p.m.

The news release stated because of a water pressure issue, several more residents will be under a boil order until further notice. The order impacts residents on the following streets:

  • West Granview Drive
  • Center Granview Drive
  • Granview Drive
  • North Granview Drive
  • South Granview Drive
  • Granview Court
  • Rahna Drive
  • Melodie Court
  • Hazelwood Court
