Warsaw home destroyed by fire

Fire officials say a Warsaw home was a total loss after a fire Wednesday night.

Crew were called to the fire on Mulberry Street just before 5:30 p.m. Officials said the house was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

Officials said it took a while to get the fire out because of the frigid temperatures. They said crews had frozen equipment and limited water supply.

Firefighters said everyone made it out safely, but the home was a total loss.

The cause was not known at the time.

No injuries were reported.