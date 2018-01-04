Health officials see continued increase in winter-related illnes - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Health officials see continued increase in winter-related illnesses

Posted:
Adams County Health Department stresses good hand washing habits to decrease the spread of illnesses. Adams County Health Department stresses good hand washing habits to decrease the spread of illnesses.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The dangerously cold conditions we've had the past several days have been forcing people to stay indoors together, but health officials said that's the easiest way to spread illnesses.

SIU Family Practice in Quincy reported within the last week, they have seen about 35 to 50 patients coming in with a sore throat, a cough or flu-like symptoms. 

Compared to last year, the Adams county health department said there's been a higher number of influenza cases. 

"This time of year we always expect to see illness spread more in the general public," said John Campos, the Adams County Health Department Infectious Defense Supervisor. "At this time we are definitely seeing very high influenza numbers. We have not reached the epidemic rates yet, however it's still kind of year early in the season as the season continues."

Campos said people not washing their hands properly or not at all is another way these illnesses spread. Health officials stressed that if you feel sick or have flu-like symptoms, stay home from work or school.

RELATED:

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.