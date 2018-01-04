Health officials see continued increase in winter-related illnesses

The dangerously cold conditions we've had the past several days have been forcing people to stay indoors together, but health officials said that's the easiest way to spread illnesses.

SIU Family Practice in Quincy reported within the last week, they have seen about 35 to 50 patients coming in with a sore throat, a cough or flu-like symptoms.

Compared to last year, the Adams county health department said there's been a higher number of influenza cases.

"This time of year we always expect to see illness spread more in the general public," said John Campos, the Adams County Health Department Infectious Defense Supervisor. "At this time we are definitely seeing very high influenza numbers. We have not reached the epidemic rates yet, however it's still kind of year early in the season as the season continues."

Campos said people not washing their hands properly or not at all is another way these illnesses spread. Health officials stressed that if you feel sick or have flu-like symptoms, stay home from work or school.

RELATED: