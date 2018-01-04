Applications are now being accepted for the JWCC Foundation and WGEM career makeover competition.

If you want to go back to school to improve your career, the 6th annual John Wood Community College Foundation and WGEM Career Makeover Competition can help you.

The winner of the contest will receive a scholarship from the John Wood Foundation earning free tuition and books for two years. Tracy Orne with the college said winning this contest is life changing.

"They may change careers entirely or they may just have a better sense of confidence that they can go back to school, they can sit in the classroom, they are capable of moving up the career ladder and education is the key of doing that," said Orne.

To apply you must be at least 24 years old and not a current or recent JWCC students. The deadline to apply is January 20.

To apply and more information on rules and regulations click here.