Treasurer accepting applications for property tax deferral program

The Adams County Treasurers office is now accepting applications for a property tax deferral program for senior citizens.

Treasurer Terry Asher said the program provides tax relief for qualified senior citizens by allowing them to defer all or part of their property taxes on their home. The State of Illinois loans the funds to pay the taxes and charges a six percent simple interest rate on the deferred amount.

"What we recommend people do, is once they get their income taxes done and they get all of those statements, to come in and they can talk to us and we can lead them through the process," Asher said.

To qualify, Asher said you must be 65 years old by June 1st of 2018 and have a maximum total annual household income of $55,000.





