Treasurer accepting applications for property tax deferral progr - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Treasurer accepting applications for property tax deferral program

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
The tax program outline The tax program outline
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Adams County Treasurers office is now accepting applications for a property tax deferral program for senior citizens.

Treasurer Terry Asher said the program provides tax relief for qualified senior citizens by allowing them to defer all or part of their property taxes on their home. The State of Illinois loans the funds to pay the taxes and charges a six percent simple interest rate on the deferred amount.

"What we recommend people do, is once they get their income taxes done and they get all of those statements, to come in and they can talk to us and we can lead them through the process," Asher said.

To qualify, Asher said you must be 65 years old by June 1st of 2018 and have a maximum total annual household income of $55,000.
 


 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.