Quincy's Gengenbacher hits beach to extend volleyball career

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Despite the fact her indoor volleyball career on the college level is over Quincy's Kristen Gengenbacher isn't finished playing the sport she loves.



And she's taking her skills outdoors.



The former Quincy Notre Dame standout and All-American setter at the University of San Diego has accepted a full ride post-graduate scholarship to play one year of beach volleyball at the University of Washington, while pursuing a Master's degree in athletic administration.



Gengenbacher says it's going to give her a chance to improve on all facets of her game.



"Beach is two-on-two so you have to learn how to play every single aspect of the game, from passing, to hitting, to setting, to defense. That will be a big change and I'll definitely have to do a lot more running to be in a lot better shape," Gengenbacher said.



"I'm just going to keep playing until it's not fun anymore and right now it's still super fun."



Gengenbacher hopes to play professionally in Europe when her time at Washington ends.



She also remains motivated to represent the United States on the Olympic team some day.