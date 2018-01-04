Local ag experts express concern over soil moisture - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local ag experts express concern over soil moisture

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Sub-zero temperatures and lack of moisture are having an effect on soil in the Tri-States. 

Rick Edwards is president of the Adams County Farm Bureau and says the soil moisture content is low, not only because of lack of rain but lack of snow as well. 

Edwards says the ground is frozen about six to eight inches deep, so when the snow melts most of the moisture will run off instead of seeping into the soil where it's needed.

"Going into March is going to be very critical for us when the soil does thaw out, that we get slow, timely rains to replenish the moisture level," said Edwards. 

Edwards goes on to say we need enough rain to soak four to five feet down into the soil profile. That's where crops pull moisture from during the summer months. 

