Firm to study Quincy water loss

Outside look at part of the Water Treatment Plant in Quincy.

Quincy utility officials say they're tired of letting wasted money soak into the ground.

At Thursday's committee meeting, Utilities Director Jeffrey Conte said they've hired a firm to find where water is being lost around the city. Some of the water is lost from the city meters not detecting the water as it goes through, while other water lost is from aging water pipes.

Conte says it's thousands of dollars lost each year.

"Any water that leaks out of the pipe is obviously water that we've treated," Conte said. "We've pumped it, added chemicals to it. We've had labor involved in treating that water. So we want to reduce the amount of water that we lose through leakage."

Committee members also recommended a bid to put in a new water main on North 24th Street near Wismann Lane. Conte says this will help water pressure issues residents in the area are seeing.