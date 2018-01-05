Police investigate DUI crash in Pike County, Illinois - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Police investigate DUI crash in Pike County, Illinois

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Illinois State Police say a Mount Sterling man is facing potential charges for a DUI crash in Pike County, Illinois Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m.on Illinois 107 about one and a half miles south of County Highway 5, according to an ISP crash report.

Police say Drew Stamerjohn, 29, was heading southbound on IL 107 south of Perry when he left the lane and sideswiped a northbound SUV. The ISP report said the rear driver-side tire on the SUV was ripped off and the vehicle, which had a 16-year-old driver inside, ended up at the bottom of a ditch. The impact also tore off the front driver-side tire on Stamerjohn's vehicle, which ended up in a field.

Police say no one was hurt and everyone was wearing seat belts, but Stamerjohn faces charges of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Improper Lane Usage and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident. 

 

