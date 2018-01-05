Thursday's Area Scores - January 4

Keokuk handed Central Lee its first loss with a 42-32 win at Wright Fieldhouse.

**High School Basketball, Girls**



14) Central Lee: 32

Keokuk: 42

Michaela Davis: 12 pts

MacKenzie Northup: 14 pts

Chiefs: hand Hawks first loss



Galesburg: 32

Quincy High: 36

Shelby Nelson: 10 pts

Blue Devils: (7-5, 2-3) - first win over Silver Streaks since 2009



Central-SE: 64

Macomb: 76

Ericka Dawson: 16 pts

Laney Lantz: 31 pts



Western-Payson: 63

Pittsfield: 65

Lilly Pepper: 28 pts, 10 rebs



North Fulton: 47

Bushnell-PC: 57

Emma Bradshaw: 22 pts



Marion County: 44

Brashear: 49

Payton Hays: 25 pts



(Madison Tournament)

Salisbury JV: 20

Mark Twain: 60

McKenzie Lathrom: 27 pts





**High School Basketball, Boys**



Greenfield: 38

4) West Central: 55

Cougars: (17-0)



9) Payson: 64

Calhoun: 35

Trevor Voss: 14 pts

Indians: (12-1)



Central Lee: 52

Keokuk: 40

Evan Doyle: 15 pts

Alex Wolter: 14 pts



Marion County: 41

Brashear: 38

Ty Bowdish: 21 pts



(Warrenton Classic)

Hannibal: 48

Fort Zumwalt East: 61

Dezi Jones: 25 pts



(Highland Tournament)

*Semifinals*

Canton: 68

Palmyra: 73

Panthers: (9-2)

Jayden Durst: 19pts

LaVion Wilson: 22 pts



*Pool Play*

Kirksville: 50

6) Clark County: 70

Brandon Kracht: 20 pts

Zeb Riney: 16 pts (scored 1,000th career point)

Indians: (9-0)

-- Palmyra vs. Clark County (Saturday, 7:30 p.m.)

-- Canton vs. Kirksville (Third Place, Friday 9 p.m.)



*Consolation Semifinals*

Highland: 34

Knox County: 55

Hayden Miller: 14 pts

Michael Shepherd: 12 pts



(Clopton Tournament)

*Semifinals*

Wright City: 57

Monroe City: 76

CE Talton: 33 pts, 13 rebs

Panthers: (10-1)



Wellsville: 45

Louisiana: 36

-- Monroe City vs. Wellsville (Saturday, 7 p.m.)



(Madison Tournament)

Salisbury: 33

Mark Twain: 42

-- Mark Twain vs. Van-Far (Championship)





**College Basketball**



(WOMEN)

South Dakota: 82

Western Illinois: 58

Morgan Blumer: 14 pts

Leathernecks: (11-5, 1-1)



Quincy: 69

Indianapolis: 75

Anika Webster: 29 pts

Hawks: (4-9, 0-4)



(MEN)

Quincy: 79

Indianapolis: 93

Ryan Briscoe: 19 pts

Hawks: (4-9, 0-4)



Hannibal-LaGrange: 79

St. Ambrose: 82

Lincoln Elbe: 21 pts

Trojans: (5-8)



St. Louis CC: 58

John Wood: 64

Gentry Whiteman: 22 pts

Blazers: (10-6)





**High School Wrestling**



Hannibal: 54

Fulton: 28



Fairfield: 54

Keokuk: 20



QND: 39

Sacred Heart-Griffin: 39



QND: 33

Riverton: 42



QND: 42

Carlinville: 30