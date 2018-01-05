Thursday's Area Scores - January 4 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thursday's Area Scores - January 4

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Keokuk handed Central Lee its first loss with a 42-32 win at Wright Fieldhouse. Keokuk handed Central Lee its first loss with a 42-32 win at Wright Fieldhouse.

**High School Basketball, Girls**

14) Central Lee: 32
Keokuk: 42
Michaela Davis: 12 pts
MacKenzie Northup: 14 pts
Chiefs: hand Hawks first loss

Galesburg: 32
Quincy High: 36
Shelby Nelson: 10 pts
Blue Devils: (7-5, 2-3) - first win over Silver Streaks since 2009

Central-SE: 64
Macomb: 76
Ericka Dawson: 16 pts
Laney Lantz: 31 pts

Western-Payson: 63
Pittsfield: 65
Lilly Pepper: 28 pts, 10 rebs

North Fulton: 47
Bushnell-PC: 57
Emma Bradshaw: 22 pts

Marion County: 44
Brashear: 49
Payton Hays: 25 pts

(Madison Tournament)
Salisbury JV: 20
Mark Twain: 60
McKenzie Lathrom: 27 pts


**High School Basketball, Boys**

Greenfield: 38
4) West Central: 55
Cougars: (17-0)

9) Payson: 64
Calhoun: 35
Trevor Voss: 14 pts
Indians: (12-1)

Central Lee: 52
Keokuk: 40
Evan Doyle: 15 pts
Alex Wolter: 14 pts

Marion County: 41
Brashear: 38
Ty Bowdish: 21 pts

(Warrenton Classic)
Hannibal: 48
Fort Zumwalt East: 61
Dezi Jones: 25 pts

(Highland Tournament)
*Semifinals*
Canton: 68
Palmyra: 73
Panthers: (9-2)
Jayden Durst: 19pts
LaVion Wilson: 22 pts

*Pool Play*
Kirksville: 50
6) Clark County: 70
Brandon Kracht: 20 pts
Zeb Riney: 16 pts (scored 1,000th career point)
Indians: (9-0)
-- Palmyra vs. Clark County (Saturday, 7:30 p.m.)
-- Canton vs. Kirksville (Third Place, Friday 9 p.m.)

*Consolation Semifinals*
Highland: 34
Knox County: 55
Hayden Miller: 14 pts
Michael Shepherd: 12 pts

(Clopton Tournament)
*Semifinals*
Wright City: 57
Monroe City: 76
CE Talton: 33 pts, 13 rebs
Panthers: (10-1)

Wellsville: 45
Louisiana: 36
-- Monroe City vs. Wellsville (Saturday, 7 p.m.)

(Madison Tournament)
Salisbury: 33
Mark Twain: 42
-- Mark Twain vs. Van-Far (Championship)


**College Basketball**

(WOMEN)
South Dakota: 82
Western Illinois: 58
Morgan Blumer: 14 pts
Leathernecks: (11-5, 1-1)

Quincy: 69
Indianapolis: 75
Anika Webster: 29 pts
Hawks: (4-9, 0-4)

(MEN)
Quincy: 79
Indianapolis: 93
Ryan Briscoe: 19 pts
Hawks: (4-9, 0-4)

Hannibal-LaGrange: 79
St. Ambrose: 82
Lincoln Elbe: 21 pts
Trojans: (5-8)

St. Louis CC: 58
John Wood: 64
Gentry Whiteman: 22 pts
Blazers: (10-6)


**High School Wrestling**

Hannibal: 54
Fulton: 28

Fairfield: 54
Keokuk: 20

QND: 39
Sacred Heart-Griffin: 39

QND: 33
Riverton: 42

QND: 42
Carlinville: 30

