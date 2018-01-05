Quincy man accused of employee theft - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy man accused of employee theft

Posted:
Baker Baker
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Police reported a Quincy man was arrested Thursday for stealing from his employer.

In a news release, the Quincy Police Department stated they received a report Tuesday of employee theft at Schuecking's Men's Wear at 106 N. 5th St. Through the investigation, authorities said they identified Timothy Baker, 54, as the suspect.

Police said Baker was arrested and taken to the Adams County Jail on a theft over $500 charge.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.