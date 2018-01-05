Quincy man accused of employee theft

Police reported a Quincy man was arrested Thursday for stealing from his employer.

In a news release, the Quincy Police Department stated they received a report Tuesday of employee theft at Schuecking's Men's Wear at 106 N. 5th St. Through the investigation, authorities said they identified Timothy Baker, 54, as the suspect.

Police said Baker was arrested and taken to the Adams County Jail on a theft over $500 charge.