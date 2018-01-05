Fire breaks out in Hancock Co. home

Smoke coming from the home could be seen from miles away.

The homeowner looks on as his house burns to the ground.

The whole side of the house is completely destroyed.

Fire broke out in a Bowen, Illinois, home Friday afternoon.

The home was located on the southwest corner of Davis and Cedar streets. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the structure.

Smoke could also be seen several miles away from Bowen.

"We had one truck running back to get extra water from the firehouse that's hooked directly to the fire hydrant," said Fire Chief Brian Gaines of the Bowen Fire Protection District. "That's about the only way we can possibly keep up. "

Robert Self is the homeowner and says his wife and daughter were home at the time of the fire but got out okay.

"All I saw were flames shooting out of the house," said Self. "I still can't believe it's burnt."

The home is considered a total loss.

"I had some stuff that belonged to my mother before she passed and it's completely gone," said Self. "It's something you cannot replace. Everything that we own is gone."

Family members say a wood stove being used caused the fire. It was being used because the family says they couldn't afford other heating costs.

No injuries were reported.

If you'd like to help the family, you can call Robert Self at (309) 333-8648.