Kitchen fire forces family from Quincy home

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A family was forced out of its home Friday afternoon after a kitchen fire, according to fire officials.

Asst. Quincy Fire Chief Bernard Vahlkamp said crews were called to the home at 800 S. 17th St. at approximately noon. He said they reported smoke coming from the kitchen area, the doors and eaves.

"They found the kitchen was fully involved," Vahlkamp said. "The fire was contained within 5 to 10 minutes."

Vahlkamp said there was one adult and three kids there at the time. He said they were able to get out of the building safely.

According to Vahlkamp, there was heavy smoke damage throughout the house. He said the family made arrangements to stay somewhere else.

