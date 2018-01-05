MoDOT ready for more winter weather

MoDOT officials said the trucks are prepared and ready to respond this weekend.

With talks of possible winter weather this coming weekend, officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation said they've been preparing this week and will be ready to respond.

On Friday, crews prepared the salt mixture for their trucks to lay down and throughout this past week, officials said they've been making repairs to their trucks to make sure they are ready for this weekend.

Officials said with freezing rain a possibility this weekend, they're warning drivers that this causes different concerns than a few inches of snow.

"Sometimes when it's freezing rain the roads might look clear, but it could take a very thin layer of freezing rain and ice to be very slippery," said Kevin James, the assistant district engineer for MoDOT. "So, I also want people to just drive carefully and pay attention to the conditions. "

James urged drivers to make sure they give the snowplows room on the roads and to stay back while they are spreading materials.

For MoDOT's travel and information map, click here.