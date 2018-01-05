Quincy High's Patterson picks C-SC golf

Months after wrapping up his high school golf career at the IHSA Class 3 state championships, Quincy High's Jimmie Patterson made his college decision known.



Faced with choosing to pursue baseball or golf in college, Patterson chose to stay on the links for the next four years by joining the Culver-Stockton golf program.



Patterson says when it came time to choose between sports he just couldn't imagine putting away his clubs, just yet.



"At the end of golf season when I had to experience missing it and knowing that I wasn't going to be able to do it for a while that's when I decided that golf was for me," he said.



And that is what made Tim Schrage's offer to join his Culver-Stockton program even more appealing.



"Tim (Schrage) made it really comfortable for me to go visit and I felt really comfortable talking to him and knew that it was a good fit for me."



For Schrage, though, Patterson's commitment to the Wildcats adds another local golfer to the team, something Schrage looks for when recruiting.



"We've been fortunate enough to have a lot of local talent. Anytime you can get the good local players like we have it's usually a good sign of things to come," said Schrage.



"The ones that we've had in the past have generated the success that this program has had and we're excited to add another one in Jimmie."



Patterson joins a Wildcats team that earned its first even top-25 ranking last season but last went to the NAIA National Championships in 2015.

