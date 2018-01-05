Rauner releases statement on stay at vets' home

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner released a statement Friday afternoon regarding his stay at Quincy's veterans' home amid concerns over Legionnaires' disease cases.

Rauner's office confirmed Thursday that he was staying at the home for "several days". His office stated he was there "to gain a more thorough understanding of the clinical, water-treatment, and residential operations of the home."

Requests for an interview with Rauner were not returned.

The statement is below:

During my stay at the Quincy Veterans Home I have had the privilege of personally expressing my gratitude to our veterans and to the world-class staff who cares for them. The work that is being done here to look after residents in the skilled care unit where I am staying is so impressive, so caring, so full of honor and respect for our American heroes. I’ve spent my time on campus eating, sleeping and visiting with our residents, learning about the culture of the Quincy Veterans Home. I’ve been alongside the workers at the home, getting an up close look at the admissions process, joining the doctor and nurse practitioner on rounds, observing the maintenance staff and carefully reviewing the water management plan. I greeted Sen. Durbin this morning and before lunch I attended a town hall meeting with residents, families and members of the local community, who shared their love for this unique and wonderful campus. Most important, I’ve spent quality time with our veterans, learning from them, socializing with them, hearing their phenomenal stories. I plan to stay here until mid-next week when I’ll report more fully on this incredible experience. I simply cannot express how special this New Year has begun thanks to this visit with the heroes who have put it all on the line to protect the greatest nation on earth.

Since an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease began at the vets' home in 2015, officials reported 13 residents died in connection with the illness.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin toured the aging facility Friday morning. He said he met with the home administrator and Rauner during the tour.

