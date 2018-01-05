Work continues on major Tri-State bridge project

The embankment and the drill shafts are currently being worked on for the Champ Clark Bridge.

Even with the colder conditions slowing down work on the Champ Clark bridge, officials said they are still on schedule.

Construction on the bridge started back in September. Officials say the intersection work was completed in November. They said they're currently working on the embankment on the Illinois side and starting drill shafts in the river and said the ice on the river has slowed them down, but they are still working.

"Since the drill shafts are all under water and under ground, the temperature only really effects the concrete as we are getting it to the site," said Brandi Baldwin the resident engineer. "So, we warm up that concrete with some warmer water. "

Baldwin said the plan is to have the bridge completed by the fall of 2019.