Illinois begins new scholarship program for private schools

The program is new this year.

This week marks the beginning of a new scholarship program aimed at providing students and their families more opportunities to attend private school in Illinois.

Quincy Notre Dame Principal Mark McDowell said on Friday that the Invest in Kids Act, which was part of the funding formula passed in Illinois this past August, creates income tax credits for taxpayers and organizations that donate to scholarship organizations.

McDowell added that this ultimately provides more choices for families when it comes to their kid's education.

"I think its a good thing for all involved," McDowell said. "That people believe that whatever might be best for my student, and for my family, and our situation, they now have a better opportunity to explore them."

Families can begin applying for the scholarship program on Jan. 24.