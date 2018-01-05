Gates Air names new CFO - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Gates Air names new CFO

Posted:

A Quincy company appoints a new chief financial officer.

John Belza was named CFO at Gates Air-- effective immediately.

The broadcast transmitter company was founded in an apartment in Quincy in 1922 by Parker Gates.

In addition to CFO duties, Belza will also oversee the Human Resources and Information Technology departments. 
 

