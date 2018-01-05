QND turns to Kvitle to helm volleyball program

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- When they dismissed Rich Meyer as head coach a month ago Quincy Notre Dame athletic officials did so stating a desire to move the volleyball program in a different direction.



That new direction was introduced Friday afternoon.



Courtney Kvitle has been named head coach after spending the last two years as an assistant to Teresa Loos-Tedrow and the Payson Seymour program, and was part of last season's run to the Class 1A state championship.



She played prep volleyball in DeKalb, Illinois and was an All-American at the University of Wisconsin.



Kvitle says the Raiders experienced roster and second place finish in 2A last fall made the job even more appealing.



"I played at a high level, I like watching high level volleyball, and I like watching very talented players. Knowing (QND) went to state and got second last year, and there's a lot of returning players, is extremely exciting to look forward to the future with these young women, and see where we go from here," Kvitle said.



Kvitle is eager to lead a volleyball program for the first time and credits Loos-Tedrow for helping prepare her for what lies ahead.



QND athletic director Bill Connell says Kvitle's playing resume was impressive and adds she said all the things he wanted to hear in the interview process.



"You're not always because you played at a high level going to be a great coach but she was quick to point out the things that she's learned the last two years," Connell explained.



"I'm excited to work with her and I know she's going to take our volleyball girls to even a higher level."



Kvitle added: "I coach with a lot of energy. I coach with a lot of passion. My girls will be working really hard in the gym and they will all love each other, and we will all work very hard together."



Kvitle inherits a QND program which graduates a half dozen seniors, but the cupboard is far from bare with four starters back next season.



If her last name sounds familiar there's good reason Courtney is married to former Quincy High School basketball standout Jason Kvitle.