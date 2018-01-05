Friday Sports Extra - January 5

**High School Basketball, Girls**
(MSHSAA)
*Clopton Tournament
-- Championship
Clopton: 37
Monroe City: 56
Jada Summers: 27 pts (named tournament MVP)
Emilie Okenfuss: 12 pts
-- Consolation
Louisiana: 56
Wellsville: 37
Kyjiah Clark: 27 pts
*Highland Tournament*
-- Third Place
Knox County: 26
Bowling Green: 37
KateLynn Charlton: 16 pts
-- Consolation
Canton: 38
Palmyra: 50
Sadie Kite: 13 pts
*Marceline Tournament*
Glasgow: 43
South Shelby: 34
Caitlyn Poore: 16 pts
*Madison Tournament*
-- Consolation
Mark Twain: 50
Salisbury: 57
McKenzie Lathrom: 31 pts
*Non-Tournament*
Novinger: 55
Marion County: 54
- Overtime
Sadie Spratt: 23 pts
Payton Hays: 19 pts, 25 rebs
(IGHSAU)
WACO: 25
14) Central Lee: 59
McKenzie Northup: 22 pts
Burlington ND: 25
Holy Trinity: 69
Taylor Boeding: 18 pts
Fort Madison: 19
Fairfield: 65
**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSA)
Monmouth-Roseville: 52
Macomb: 54
John Fuhr: 19 pts
Rushville-Industry: 39
Beardstown: 60
Abingdon-Avon: 55
West Prairie: 30
(IHSAA)
Fort Madison: 39
Fairfield: 58
Treavor James-Kokjohn: 13 pts
WACO: 57
Central Lee: 77
Burlington ND: 62
Holy Trinity: 45
(MSHSAA)
*Highland Tournament*
-- Third Place
Kirksville: 58
Canton: 63
Lance Logsdon: 30 pts
-- Consolation
Knox County: 34
Bowling Green: 42
Corey Bell: 14 pts
Hayden Miller: 16 pts
*Marceline Tournament*
South Shelby: 39
Marceline: 58
*Non-Tournament*
Novinger: 37
Marion County: 33
Ty Bowdish: 15 pts
