City crews prepare for winter weather

Salt crews have been getting ready for the weather.

With the winter weather in the forecast, local road crews are prepared and are working to get ahead of the storm.

The Quincy Department of Central Services has 12 salt trucks and their 24 man crew allows them to work for 24 hours if they have to.

Assistant Director John Schafer said on Saturday that the department is taking a slightly different approach because it's not just snow, it's ice and freezing rain.

"With snow we'd obviously just be pushing it, but with the possible freezing rains, we'll be pretreating the roads so hopefully when that rain hits it won't freeze. It will just stay liquid."

Schafer also said his department will be working with law enforcement to help identify any slick spots on the roads.

He added that if you don't need to be out and about, stay at home and stay off the roads.