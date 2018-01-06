Author of book on Hannibal cave search holds book signing - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Author of book on Hannibal cave search holds book signing

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A local author made a visit to the Tri-States Saturday afternoon to sign copies of his book detailing one of Hannibal's biggest mysteries.

John Wingate, the author of "Lost Boys of Hannibal: Inside America's Largest Cave Search" signed copies of his work at Quincy Books.

Wingate is a Hannibal native and was 13 years old when three boys went missing in the caves.

He said he wrote the book because he knew two of the kids who went missing and wanted their lives to be remembered.

"It was almost kind of like time travel, because I experienced it as a 13 year old, and now I wrote it as a 64 year old." Wingate said. "But thankfully I have a really good memory, and a lot of those memories from that time were really indelible."

Wingate added that this is his first book, and he hopes it can bring some form of closure to those who remember it back in 1967.

