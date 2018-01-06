Local scouts pickup Christmas trees - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local scouts pickup Christmas trees

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

It's been a tradition for about 30 years, and local scouts continued it Saturday by picking up their neighbors' Christmas trees.

Both Cub scout and boy scouts from troop 1 spent the morning gathering trees in Quincy.

Around 125 trees were collected and scouts like Michael Venvertloh said they look forward to it and want to help the community and the environment.

"It feels good because we're going to get these trees, so they can be composted." Venvertloh said. "And it's good for the environment, and you're doing a good deed for people."

Venvertloh added that the money collected from Saturday's pickup will go towards the scouts' future camping trips.

