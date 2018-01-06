Slick conditions in the Tri-States

The Tri-States will be under a winter weather advisory on Sunday.

Road crews have reported slick road conditions in the Tri-States Sunday morning.

Freezing rain has begun and Quincy road crews said side roads are the slickest. Quincy Central Services Director Kevin McClean said trucks were on the roads laying down salt and calcium at 7 a.m. Sunday.

"Don't be fooled by what looks wet when it could be frozen," McClean said. "Slow down and be patient."

McClean said crews will work throughout the day on the side streets to clear any slick spots.

Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain are all possible Sunday.

WGEM Meteorologist Chelsea Smith said the timing of the system and the temperature is going to make a big impact on what type of precipitation will occur and for how long.

"What we do know this system will make road conditions slick," said Smith. "Stay home if you can, but if you have to be on the roads be extra careful."

Smith said they are tracking up to an inch of snow/sleet and a coating of a tenth of inch of ice and some areas could pick up a little more or less.

Winter Weather Advisory:

Schuyler and Scott counties: Sunday 9 a.m. to Monday 6 a.m.

The rest of the Tri-State counties: Sunday 9 a.m. to Monday 12 a.m.

