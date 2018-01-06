ATV rollover sends Shelbina man to the hospital

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to two ATV crashes in Shelby County Saturday afternoon.

Troopers said 19-year-old Joshua Thompson from Shelbina, Missouri was driving westbound on Route U, three miles southwest of Shelbyville.

The crash report says Thompson lost lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the right side of the road, returned to the road, and overturned.

He was riding along side 21-year-old Alan White from Bethel, Missouri.

Troopers said White swerved to avoid a pedestrian in the roadway, traveled off the left side of the road, and struck a ditch.

Thompson and White were transported to Samaritan hospital. White has minor injuries. Thompson was later sent to University Hospital in Columbia by Air Evac and was reported to have serious injuries.

The report said Thompson was not wearing a safety device while White was wearing one at the time of the crash.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Shelby County Ambulance, and Macon County Ambulance assisted troopers at the scene.