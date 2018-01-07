Village of Camp Point under boil order - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) -

The village of Camp Point is under a boil order according to village officials.

In a fax to the newsroom, village clerk Debra Lantz said residents would be under a boil order until further notice. 

The boil order is due to a water main break to the entire village. 

The release did not say how long the order would last or where the water main break occurred. 

