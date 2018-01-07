HFD: Closed door saved two during fire

A fire early Sunday morning heavily damaged a home on the southern edge of Hannibal.

Hannibal Fire Department officials said they were called to the home at 4101 Red Devil Road at 4:22 a.m. Firefighters said they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the east side of the home.

Officials said crews were able to extinguish the fire within 25 minutes. They were at the scene until 7:34 a.m.

Authorities said two people were home sleeping when the fire started, but they were able to get out unharmed.

"Firefighters woke them up and got them out of bed," HFD Public Education Coordinator Mark L. Kempker said. "They're fortunate someone driving by saw the fire and called it in."

Officials said the home sustained light smoke damage throughout the home and heavy fire damage in two rooms.

The cause was ruled accidental (electrical) following an investigation.

HFD Public Education Coordinator Mark L. Kempker reported that the home did not have working smoke detector.

"The occupants of this fire survived due to closing all doors at night," Kempker’s news release stated. "This helps stop the spread of smoke and fire during a house fire. Please remember to close your doors it can save you life."

HFD stated they responded with one aerial apparatus, two engine apparatus, one rescue apparatus, one command vehicle, two administration vehicles and 12 total firefighters.