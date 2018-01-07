Overloaded circuit causes rural Hannibal fire

Fire officials said a house fire Sunday morning west of Hannibal was caused by an overloaded circuit.

In a news release, Hannibal Rural Fire Chief Mike Dobson stated firefighters were called to 8836 Jimmy O'Donnel Drive, on the west edge of Hannibal, at 8:10 a.m. When they arrived, Dobson stated they found fire in the rear wall of the home.

Dobson stated the fire was knocked down in a couple minutes after removing the outer wall.

Officials stated the two homeowners were there at the time, but no one was injured.

According to Dobson, the cause was determined accidental and blamed on an overloaded circuit.

"An attached porch was on the back of the structure and the homeowners had a chest type freezer plugged in and had added a space heater to the same circuit to keep their dog warm on the porch just prior to the fire," the release stated. "The wiring got hot in the wall and started the fire before the circuit tripped at the breaker box."

Dobson stated light smoke was removed from the home by positive pressure ventilation. He stated the fire damage was limited to the rear outer wall.

Dobson stated crews were on scene for about an hour.