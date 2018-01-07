Multiple vehicle crash closes part of I-72

Picture of the crash from Pike County Sheriff Paul Petty.

Steven Jay? from Griggsville, Illinois sent in the picture.

Pike County Sheriff's Office and other first responders are at the scene of a four vehicle crash on I-72 Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Paul Petty said that the crash occurred near the Twin Eagle Bridge.

Traffic has been stopped in the eastbound lanes and the sheriff doesn't know when it will reopen.

Petty said he doesn't know if there were injuries in the crash.

He did say that this was a weather related crash and deputies are on scene investigating.