Multiple vehicle crash closes part of I-72 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Multiple vehicle crash closes part of I-72

Posted:
Steven Jay? from Griggsville, Illinois sent in the picture. Steven Jay? from Griggsville, Illinois sent in the picture.
Picture of the crash from Pike County Sheriff Paul Petty. Picture of the crash from Pike County Sheriff Paul Petty.
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Pike County Sheriff's Office and other first responders are at the scene of a four vehicle crash on I-72 Sunday afternoon. 

Sheriff Paul Petty said that the crash occurred near the Twin Eagle Bridge. 

Traffic has been stopped in the eastbound lanes and the sheriff doesn't know when it will reopen. 

Petty said he doesn't know if there were injuries in the crash. 

He did say that this was a weather related crash and deputies are on scene investigating. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.