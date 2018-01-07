Power line catches fire, causes power outage in Quincy

County Market Express and BP Gas station lost power on site.

Fire Department on scene to put out the flames.

Quincy Fire Department responded to 36th and State for a power line that caught fire.

Fire officials said ice on power lines caused a small fire.

Ameren has been notified and headed to the scene.

The County Market Express and BP gas station were without lights on their signs.

Employees at the store heard an explosion, saw the fire, and called 911.

Marcelyn Love with Ameren said because of an equipment malfunction, hundreds of people lost power.

Power is expected to be restored to all customers by 6:30 p.m.

The outage map on Ameren's website shows the customers that have been affected.