Residents brave elements, road conditions

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Residents Bob Moore putting down salt on his driveway Residents Bob Moore putting down salt on his driveway
Drivers scrapping off their cars Drivers scrapping off their cars
Ice covering a car Ice covering a car
Ice melt sold in local stores Ice melt sold in local stores
Car on the road Car on the road
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The wintery mix came down Sunday morning and caused dozens of church cancellations and residents had a lot of problems on the roads as they became slick in a matter of minutes. 

Drivers needed extra time to scrape the ice off their cars and getting to their destination.

"At the end of our stairwell there's a sheet of ice and I had to yell up the stairs to be careful," drive Hope Burnett. "Hopefully everybody takes everybody into consideration and everybody just stays safe."

With sleet and rain coming down all morning and into the afternoon, Bob Moore laid down salt to stay safe.

"I did my driveway and then my neighbor left a while ago and said it was really slick getting out on 18th street," Moore said. "You got to be prepared."

Local stores were busy with shoppers getting ice melt for sidewalks and driveways.

"It is kind of icy still out there and getting very slick," Farm and Home Supply manager Larry Schuttee said. "We do have different types of ice melt here to take care of whatever the need may be."

Schuttee said it's important to have the right kind of salt depending on where you put it.

"We do have a safe ice melt that we use for pets and everything," Schuttee added. "It doesn't track in near as hard and doesn't give off that powder like salt does."

As residents brave the elements, Moore hopes drivers heading to work Monday morning take it slow and pay attention.

"Hopefully everybody will be safe tomorrow," Moore said. "If you take kids to school, be careful. Just be observant to what's out there."

