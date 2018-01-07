Crews prepare for roads re-freezing overnight - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Crews prepare for roads re-freezing overnight

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

As temperatures continue to drop Sunday night, road crews are worried about the possibility of roads refreezing overnight. 

Quincy Central Services Director Kevin McClean said all of the roads in the city were treated with salt by Sunday afternoon.

He said night crews came in and hit the roads again to prepare the roads.

Drivers need to be careful on the roads for their morning commute.

"Even if the streets look wet and you think it's just water, you still need to have caution while you're driving because there's always a chance of that one spot that might be ice," McClean said. "I would just caution everyone to take it easy first thing in the morning, but it does look like temperatures will start going up so we will hopefully be in good shape through the week."

McClean said he is in contact with local authorities to treat any slick spots that may develop overnight.

