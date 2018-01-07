Ready To Swarm: Hornets stay hot

Don't look now but the Brown County boys basketball program is quietly putting together a very successful season.



Winners of 10 of their first 13 games the Hornets, thanks to a roster that's been playing together for years, find themselves on the rise.



"The team chemistry has been building all year but I think that the Macomb tournament has really helped us a lot because we got to play bigger and better competition," said senior guard Tanner Sussenbach.



"We get out and run. We're a good team as far as team chemistry is concerned," said senior guard Darian Drake.



"We work together really well and we move the ball. It seems to work for us."



You won't find any fancy razzle-dazzle in Mt. Sterling, though. Because these Hornets are buzzing about their stifling defense.



"It seems to fluster teams and it helps us in our half court, too." said Drake.



"We emphasize moving and getting teams as flustered as we can," said Sussenbach



"We let the back (court) guys just anticipate passes that come across the half court and that has been working for us."



Right now, the Hornets are in the thick of the Winchester Invitational Tournament. After surviving a first round scare against Pleasant Hill, Brown County, the four-seed, gets fifth-seeded PORTA in the quarterfinals.







