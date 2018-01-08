Semi crash causes lane closure on I-172 for hours

Police respond to the scene of the crash.

Illinois State Police have been busy out on the roads covering crashes around the area on Sunday.

At 8:30 p.m. on Interstate 172, one mile south of the Payson exit, a semi-truck jacknifed and blocked four lanes of traffic.

Police said the driver was not hurt but all lanes were blocked from the Payson exit to Broadway for two hours.

One lane is open as of 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police urge people to use caution on the highway because drivers may not be able to see black ice or other hazards.

"When the roadway is wet and it freezes, it looks like a glare on the roadway like it is water, but it's actually ice," Trooper Clint Nickel said. "You come up on it quick and by the time you tap your break, you're already spinning.

Police said a tow truck was called in to help remove the semi from the road.