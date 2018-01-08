New store in Lee County focuses on worker safety - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New store in Lee County focuses on worker safety

Safety equipment in the store.
Indi Shop is located on 21 S 2nd St in Keokuk
Safety is a top priority
Local workers trying on coats at the store.
A variety of shirts and sizes to help when working in different weather conditions.
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

After a grand opening in December, a shop in Keokuk for blue collar workers is taking off. 

It's called the Indi Shop Workwear and it's on South Second Street.

Owner Robert Shattell started the company last year online by selling wind industry safety equipment.

But now, he has expanded and has been selling boots, gloves, coats, head gear, and fire resistant equipment.

He said creating relationships with local companies has been huge and safety is a top priority. 

"Safety is critical," Shattell said. "You need to rely and depend on your gear. I think my first year in wind, I spent close to either $1,000 or $1,500 on my own stuff. We got to get something for the guys that have choice, can afford it, and maybe even get more of what they want."

Store hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. 

CLICK HERE for more information and a look at the products used by local workers. 

