Overnight fire destroys Hannibal home

Hannibal Fire Department was called to two separate house fires overnight Monday.



Firefighters were on the scene of the first fire when the second call came in. Just before midnight, crews were called to a fully engulfed fire at 408 North 9th St. in Hannibal.

Hannibal Fire Chief Sean Hampton said they had to split crews to fight both fires and they had to call in off-duty firefighters.

"The initial crew that got here," said Hampton. "They were kinda shorthanded at first, but got set up and started putting water on it right away."

One neighbor was woken up and forced to leave his home.

"They told me to go outside," Bryan W. Vaughn said. "They didn't want me inside my own house because of the flames that were shooting so high up in the air and they didn't know where the sparks were going."

Part of the house on North 9th St. collapsed with a firefighter inside. He is okay, but Chief Sean Hampton said the Hannibal Street Department was called in to help with tearing the rest of the home down.

He said that helped them put the fire out the rest of the way and avoided the risk of the home collapsing on another firefighter.

The cause of the fire was not known.