Boil order issued in Kahoka

Boil order issued in Kahoka

Posted:
Crews working on the water leak Sunday night. (Courtesy of The Media) Crews working on the water leak Sunday night. (Courtesy of The Media)
KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) -

City officials issued a boil order Sunday night for Kahoka residents.

The city reported this was prompted by a water leak. The boil order was implemented until Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Crews were on scene working on the leak Sunday night on West Maine Street.

