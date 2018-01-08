Boil order issued for some Quincy residents - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A boil order was issued Monday for some Quincy residents, according to city officials.

Officials said the repair of a watermain break required an interruption in water service until approximately 1 p.m. Monday for customers on 30th Street, from Vermont to Broadway.

Once service is restored, a boil order will be in effect, according to officials. 

